The 5 Flyest Wireless Headphones For The iPhone 7

Apple just revealed its glossy new iPhone, and — gasp — there’s no analog headphone jack! But don’t despair. Whether you’re a man on the go or looking for the audio gear that’ll do your Apple Music library justice, we’ve rounded up five of the flyest wireless headphones to pair with the iPhone 7.

For The Audiophile

Bose QuietComfort 35 Headphones, $349.95

What They Say: “The Bose QuietComfort 35 combines top-of-the-line active-noise canceling with wireless Bluetooth operation in an extra-comfortable, fold-up design. The sound is excellent for Bluetooth, and it doubles as a great headset for phone calls. Works in wired mode with included cord if battery dies.”

What We Say: In the realm of top-notch audio quality, Bose remains MVP. Properly turn up to Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight during your morning train commute, then plug these babies into your laptop computer with the included cord once you get to work.

For The Fashion Killer

B&O Play H8 Headphones, $499

What They Say: “BeoPlay H8 is a premium, lightweight, wireless, active noise cancelling on-ear headphone with optimally balanced sound. Featuring intuitive touch interface for control, and a replaceable battery that gives up to 14 hours of listening, using active noise cancellation and Bluetooth. Beoplay H8 is the perfect match of style and function.”

What We Say: Shout out to practicality. The lasting battery life and four color options make these perfect for a day out in the city without cramping your style.

For The Athletically Inclined

Beats Powerbeats2 Wireless Earbuds, $199.95

What They Say: “Powerbeats² Wireless was designed to defy the ordinary while catapulting athletes towards unparalleled performance. Lightweight and engineered with the power of dual-driver acoustics, the reimagined wireless earphones deliver the premium sound and performance needed to propel you through rigorous workouts.”

What We Say: The fact that these are wireless make these a better candidate than your standard wired earbuds. They’re also sweat and water resistant, and you can adjust your music’s volume with their “no-slip-grip RemoteTalk™ controls.” We’re with it.

For The Budget Conscious

Creative Soundblaster Jam, $49.99

What They Say: “Keep it light and breezy with our new member from the Sound Blaster family. The Sound Blaster JAM is a pair of ultra-light Bluetooth® wireless headset that gives you freedom to roam in comfort, no matter how long your playlist is. Untethered and untangled. Freedom can’t get any sweeter when you can play, pause or personalize your audio experience with bass enhancement — all within one click!”

What We Say: Cop these if you don’t care much for aesthetic. They’re not the most appealing to the eye, but you can’t go wrong with the price, and the fit is pretty cozy.

For The Avid Gamer

SteelSeries Siberia 840, $299.99

What They Say: “The Siberia 840 is the perfect gaming headset. Armed with a lag-free wireless connection, transmitter with OLED display, on-ear controls, crystal clear mic and Bluetooth connectivity, the Siberia 840 is everything you need for every gaming platform.”

What We Say: Why buy two separate pairs of wireless headphones for your gaming and your phone when you can rock with one? These are just as great for Madden NFL 17 as they will be when you want to lounge around with a good album.

