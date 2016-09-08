CLOSE
Johnny Depp Will Play Detective Who Investigated Biggie & Tupac Murders In New Thriller

The actor will play the late L.A. detective Russell Poole, who investigated the death of the two hip-hop icons toward the end of the 1990s.

premiere of Disney's 'Alice Through The Looking Glass'

Known for completely immersing himself into his characters, actor Johnny Depp‘s latest role is sure to be one of his most fascinating yet.

According to The Playlist, Johnny has just signed on to star as a detective investigating the murders of rappers Biggie and Tupac in Brad Furman‘s Labyrinth, an adaptation of the book published in 2002.

The source also states Johnny will play the late L.A. detective Russell Poole, who investigated the death of the two hip-hop icons toward the end of the 1990s. He was a rising star within the Los Angeles Police Department, and accused a fellow officer of being involved in the rappers’ murders. While he hit plenty of dead ends, he tireless work uncovered corruption within the LAPD.

tupac biggie side by side

Poole’s work on the cases was detailed in the book written by Randall Sullivan. With Furman, who directed this summer’s The Infiltrator, and the eclectic Johnny, the adaptation is in good hands.

Labyrinth is currently being packaged for this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, so more news should surface soon.

