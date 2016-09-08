Why We Should Support Childish Gambino’s New Show “Atlanta” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Donald Glover, also known as the rapper Childish Gambino, has long supplemented his rap career with writing for television. Last seen as half of the fan-favorite comedy duo “Troy & Abed” on NBC’s Community, it’s been a while since he’s graced our TV screens. This past weekend, however, the first episode of Gambino’s own show, Atlanta, premiered on FX, and the reviews are pretty much stellar all around.

Headkrack watched the episode too, and he’s got a couple good reasons why it’s going to be a good idea to hop on this show’s bandwagon early. Seriously- it might even be Emmy material. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this edition of the Hip-Hop Spot.

