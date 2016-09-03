CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Ice Cube Reacts To Jerry Heller’s Death [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Last time Ice Cube visited the city Detroit, he was with his oldest son Osea Jackson Jr. and the cast of the hit movie “Straight Outta Compton” which depicted the career of gangsta rap group N.W.A. that included Cube, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, MC Ren, and DJ Yella.

Well, he is back in the city once again and this time he is addressing the death of Jerry Heller, who was best known for managing N.W.A and Eazy-E.

Ice Cube And ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Cast Chat It Up With The Morning Heat
Ice Cube To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

However, when asked by Big Greg of The Morning Heat, how he felt about Heller’s recent passing, Cube as some might of expected was very vague yet blunt on his feelings about Heller’s death.

“I didn’t have any emotions about it.” Cube stated. “I’m just glad that I am with my brothers today, you know I’m glad I’m with DJ Yella, I’m glad I’m with MC Ren today and it’s only right.”

“So I ain’t popping no champagne but I ain’t going to shed no tears either. It is what it is … So like I said, I’m not loosing no sleep over that one.”

Watch the video above, to see what else Ice Cube had to say about Heller and NWA as well as his upcoming projects and current tour that he is on.

Straight Outta Memes [PHOTOS]

25 photos Launch gallery

Straight Outta Memes [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Straight Outta Memes [PHOTOS]

Straight Outta Memes [PHOTOS]

Ice Cube Reacts To Jerry Heller’s Death [VIDEO] was originally published on HotHipHopDetroit.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 16 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 16 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close