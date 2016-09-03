[Watch] Behind The Majic: After 7 Performs The Classics “Ready Or Not” & “Can’t Stop”

R&B Legends After 7 joined us for our “Behind The Majic” series hosted by Donnie Simpson and presented by Boost Mobile. Watch as the trio performs their classic singles “Ready or Not” and “Can’t Stop” live for the Majic 102.3 fans!

