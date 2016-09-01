CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Mike Tyson Allegedly Stole Ice Cream At the U.S. Open

The concession stand worker didn't initially say anything to Mike when he dipped after not paying the $5.50 bill.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Nevada Boxing Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Maybe he was just really hungry.

While taking in a few tennis matches at the U.S. Open Tuesday, sources are now claiming Mike Tyson stole ice cream, too.

The boxing champ allegedly swiped an ice cream bar from a Ben & Jerry’s kiosk at the arena. The concession stand worker didn’t initially say anything to Mike when he dipped after not paying the $5.50 bill.

I was like, ‘Yeah, what do you want me to do? Run after him?’” the worker told the New York Daily News. “It was Tyson. I recognized him. I didn’t want to say nothing to him because he might bite my ear.”

But when the 50-year-old retired boxer walked past the stand at Queens, New York, Arthur Ashe Stadium later on, she just had to call him out.

I said, ‘Really, Mike? Really? You took my ice cream,’” the worker said. “He said, ‘Yeah, I know, I stole your ice cream.’”

It was all cleared up on Wednesday when a member of Mike’s camp returned to the ice cream stand to take care of the bill.

He was being pulled in a lot of directions as his daughter, Milan, is a rising tennis star and huge fan of the sport. He donated to the USTA scholarship fund. His host, David Slade (USTA National Manager), got the money from Mike and has made sure the bill has been taken care of,” revealed Mike’s spokeswoman, Jo Mignano.

SOURCE: New York Daily News | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

SEE MORE ON TUD:

This Throwback Video Of Muhammad Ali & Mike Tyson Is All You Need To See Today

Watch Mike Tyson Lose An Epically Ridiculous Fight With A Hoverboard

Mike Tyson Allegedly Stole Ice Cream At the U.S. Open was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Mike Tyson

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 16 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 16 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close