Mike Tyson Allegedly Stole Ice Cream At the U.S. Open

Maybe he was just really hungry.

While taking in a few tennis matches at the U.S. Open Tuesday, sources are now claiming Mike Tyson stole ice cream, too.

The boxing champ allegedly swiped an ice cream bar from a Ben & Jerry’s kiosk at the arena. The concession stand worker didn’t initially say anything to Mike when he dipped after not paying the $5.50 bill.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, what do you want me to do? Run after him?’” the worker told the New York Daily News. “It was Tyson. I recognized him. I didn’t want to say nothing to him because he might bite my ear.”

But when the 50-year-old retired boxer walked past the stand at Queens, New York, Arthur Ashe Stadium later on, she just had to call him out.

“I said, ‘Really, Mike? Really? You took my ice cream,’” the worker said. “He said, ‘Yeah, I know, I stole your ice cream.’”

It was all cleared up on Wednesday when a member of Mike’s camp returned to the ice cream stand to take care of the bill.

“He was being pulled in a lot of directions as his daughter, Milan, is a rising tennis star and huge fan of the sport. He donated to the USTA scholarship fund. His host, David Slade (USTA National Manager), got the money from Mike and has made sure the bill has been taken care of,” revealed Mike’s spokeswoman, Jo Mignano.

