Was The 2016 VMAs A Struggle-Fest? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rihanna was the designated star of the night at the 2016 VMAs, as the winner of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. She performed four times, each one heating up a little bit more than the last. That didn’t stop Beyonce from stealing the show yet again, performing a medley of songs from her incredible “Lemonade” album.

Still, the night wasn’t safe from some low action (or just plain weird) moments, like Britney Spears‘ performance- which was right after Beyonce, of all artists -left much to be desired. So did Key & Peele‘s social media skit, which, to the disappointment of many, recurred throughout the show. Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack and Gary With Da Tea explain more on this story in this exclusive clip of the Hip-Hop Spot.

