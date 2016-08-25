Happy Friday Eve to everyone looking forward to this weekend! Today we’re going to end this week’s mini concert series with music by Ashford & Simpson. It was just 5 years ago on August 22, 2011 that we lost Nick Ashford but his impact on the world of R&B will always be remembered.

Join us tonight at 7pm as we kick off the last show of the week with some good R&B music and grown folk conversation. Here’s a song Ashford & Simpson wrote that was performed by greats like Marvin Gaye with Tammi Terrell and Diana Ross…it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Summer Mini Concert Series: Ashford & Simpson was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: