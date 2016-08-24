CLOSE
John Monds
Summer Mini Concert Series: Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu

Source: Roger Kisby / Contributor / Getty

It’s a mid-week party going down on your radio starting at 7pm tonight. Join us for great conversation and even better R&B music by tonight’s #SMCS featured artist Erykah Badu. We’ve got a hot summer playlist by ‘Low Down Loretta Brown’ beginning at 8pm sharp.

This eclectic world-wonder constantly reinvents herself and keeps everyone talking each time she drops a project. Here’s a video we all couldn’t get enough of when the single dropped…it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

john monds

Source: john monds / john monds

Summer Mini Concert Series: Erykah Badu was originally published on mymajicdc.com

erykah badu , john monds

