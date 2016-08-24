CLOSE
Kevin Durant Reveals That Playing On Team USA Was ‘Therapy’ After A Tough Summer

Team USA eventually brought home the gold medal, and if Durant is anything like this during the upcoming season, it may be time for Steph Curry to share some of that limelight.

It’s fair to say Kevin Durant has had a tough summer.

After loosing in the Western Conference Finals to the Golden State Warriors, he took the phrase “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em” to heart and took his talents to the West Coast. NBA Twitter erupted with criticism akin to LeBron James joining the Miami Heat a few years ago. Durant hasn’t spoken too much about the bumpy ride, but he’s admitted the Olympics have been a welcomed break.

[Playing with Team USA] was therapy for me after making a big change in my life. It made my life easier … I knew [a backlash] was coming. It was definitely different for me, but to come here in an environment where people accepted me and didn’t care about anything except being my buddy, that’s what I needed,” he told The Vertical.

You could see it in the way he played, too. How he wasn’t scared to shoot five three-pointers in a row (he made four out of five shots). Seconds later he’d dribble past several defenders to go up for an easy lay-up or dunk it. Durant, 27, got a taste of what it’s like to play on a team that is stacked with talent. He was able to get clearer looks at the basket and got to share the ball more.

Team USA eventually brought home the gold medal, and if Durant is anything like this during the upcoming season, it may be time for Steph Curry to share some of that limelight

