L.A. Reid Confirms A New A Tribe Called Quest Album Is Coming ‘Very Soon’

During an interview on the Rap Radar podcast, Epic Records CEO L.A. Reid revealed that a new A Tribe Called Quest album has been finished.

Reid was speaking on the future of the label and a few major upcoming projects when he broke the news.

You know what I’m excited about, though: A Tribe Called Quest. We have a Tribe Called Quest album coming. I’m really excited about that … I’m really happy about it. It’s really something special. It’s one of the things I’m most excited about over everything we’re working on,” he said.

Reid also confirmed the project was completed before Phife‘s death in March, so he will be featured on the project and so will the group’s “sometimes Y” member, Jarobi.

Phife is there,” he added. “The whole group: Jarobi, the entire group, everybody. It’s great too.”

The upcoming album will be the group’s first since 1998’s The Love Movement.

Their ups and downs were later chronicled in the documentary Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest which was released in 2011.

You can listen to the podcast here. The album talk starts around the 14:45 mark.

