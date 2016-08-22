CLOSE
Clo-ism: Personal Relationships In Public Places Leak Secrets

Surprised women whispering secrets

Source: JGI/Tom Grill / Getty

This is one of the greatest of your life to be alive. Stop trying to have personal relationships in public places, like, the working place and on social media because your secrets are NOT safe. A “Clo-ism” on life’s journey today. #Cloism

