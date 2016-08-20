From Madness to Motivator Meet Teen Forum Speaker ‘Von Johnson’

Emanuel ‘Von’ Johnson was released from the custody of the Richmond City Justice Center (RCJC) six years ago. I met him while he was in jail. Today, Mr. Johnson is an entrepreneur and a certified barber with his program headed to the RCJC. I’m so proud of you. He is a guest speaker at the 9th Annual “Listen Up! Teens Are Talking” teen forum on September 10, 2016 12pm-3pm at the Trinity Family Life Center in Richmond. Depression, anger, feeling abandoned and locked up Mr. Johnson has been there. Let’s help our teens and young adults #StayOutOfPrison4Life #teenforumRVA #MissCommunityClo
25 Of The Most Underrated Beauties In Hollywood
25 Of The Most Underrated Beauties In Hollywood
1. Andra Day1 of 23
2. Amber Riley2 of 23
3. Elle Varner3 of 23
4. Denise Boutte4 of 23
5. Rutina Wesley5 of 23
6. Jurnee Smollett Bell6 of 23
7. Joy Bryant7 of 23
8. Tika Sumpter8 of 23
9. Keri Hilson9 of 23
10. Lil Mama10 of 23
11. Tatyana Ali11 of 23
12. Anika Noni Rose12 of 23
13. LeToya Luckett13 of 23
14. Alexis Stoudemire14 of 23
15. Estelle15 of 23
16. Brandy16 of 23
17. Fantasia17 of 23
18. Venus Williams18 of 23
19. Kelis19 of 23
20. Solange20 of 23
21. Jennifer Hudson21 of 23
22. Keisha Epps22 of 23
23. Tasha Smith23 of 23
RELATED STORIES:
DEPRESSION, SUICIDAL THOUGHTS MEET TEEN FORUM SPEAKER ‘AMIR’
LISTEN UP TEENS ARE TALKING SOCIAL MEDIA, FRIENDS, POLICE
TEEN FORUM 2016: PRIZES, GIVEAWAYS, ENTERTAINMENT
FROM INCARCERATION TO ENTREPRENEUR MEET TEEN FORUM SPEAKER ‘ROB’