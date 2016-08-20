CLOSE
From Madness to Motivator Meet Teen Forum Speaker 'Von Johnson'

Emanuel ‘Von’ Johnson was released from the custody of the Richmond City Justice Center (RCJC) six years ago. I met him while he was in jail. Today, Mr. Johnson is an entrepreneur and a certified barber with his program headed to the RCJC. I’m so proud of you. He is a guest speaker at the 9th Annual “Listen Up! Teens Are Talking” teen forum on September 10, 2016 12pm-3pm at the Trinity Family Life Center in Richmond. Depression, anger, feeling abandoned and locked up Mr. Johnson has been there. Let’s help our teens and young adults #StayOutOfPrison4Life #teenforumRVA #MissCommunityClo

