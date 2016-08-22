Travis Scott Shares The Hype Williams-Directed Video For “90210”

This is different.

Following his NSFW music video for “Pick Up The Phone,” Travi$ teamed up with legendary director Hype Williams to deliver an action figure-filled visual for “90210” featuring fellow G.O.O.D Music artist Kacy Hill.

The five-minute video shows off Hype’s classic color palette and a terrifying doll version of Trav. The Rodeo rapper’s character walks through a desolate city as a Godzilla and kicks over buildings. Somewhere in between being crazed and destructive, Trav’s character hits the sack with a woman whose face is blurred out.

Trav’s Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight album is slated to drop next Friday, August 26. Watch his new video up top.

