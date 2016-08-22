CLOSE
Travis Scott Shares The Hype Williams-Directed Video For “90210”

This is different.

Following his NSFW music video for “Pick Up The Phone,” Travi$ teamed up with legendary director Hype Williams to deliver an action figure-filled visual for “90210” featuring fellow G.O.O.D Music artist Kacy Hill.

The five-minute video shows off Hype’s classic color palette and a terrifying doll version of Trav. The Rodeo rapper’s character walks through a desolate city as a Godzilla and kicks over buildings. Somewhere in between being crazed and destructive, Trav’s character hits the sack with a woman whose face is blurred out.

Trav’s Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight album is slated to drop next Friday, August 26. Watch his new video up top.

Travis Scott Shares The Hype Williams-Directed Video For “90210” was originally published on theurbandaily.com

