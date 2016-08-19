CLOSE
Gov McAuliffe Makes New Restoration of Rights Announcement

GOVERNOR MCAULIFFE GRANTS RIGHTS OF 206,000 FELONS

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe will give an update on Restoration of Rights at an event in Richmond. The RoR event will be held on Monday August 22, 12:00 p.m. at the Civil Rights Memorial on Capitol Square (on the northeast side of the State Capitol, near the Governor’s Mansion).

Please feel free to invite your colleagues and others interested in the process, including those who had their rights restored or are seeking restoration of their rights.

