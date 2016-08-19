Gov McAuliffe Makes New Restoration of Rights Announcement

0 reads Leave a comment
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe will give an update on Restoration of Rights at an event in Richmond. The RoR event will be held on Monday August 22, 12:00 p.m. at the Civil Rights Memorial on Capitol Square (on the northeast side of the State Capitol, near the Governor’s Mansion).
Please feel free to invite your colleagues and others interested in the process, including those who had their rights restored or are seeking restoration of their rights.
RELATED STORIES:
WANT TO START THE PROCESS FOR RESTORATION OF RIGHTS
RESTORING FELONS RIGHTS, THE RIGHT THING TO DO
VA GOV TO SIGN 13-THOUSAND FELONS GRANT ORDERS
I Ain't Saying They a Gold Digger...
13 photos Launch gallery
I Ain't Saying They a Gold Digger...
1. Casper Smart (far right)1 of 13
2. Kim Kardashian West2 of 13
3. Amber Rose3 of 13
4. Cassie4 of 13
5. Draya5 of 13
6. Karrueche6 of 13
7. Porsha Williams7 of 13
8. Evelyn Lozada8 of 13
9. Blac Chyna9 of 13
10. Nikko SmithSource: 10 of 13
11. V. Stiviano11 of 13
12. Vanessa Bryant12 of 13
13. Stedman Graham13 of 13
comments – add yours