LeBron James On How It Really Feels To Win A Title For Cleveland, His Charity, & More

The champ sat down with 'GMA' host Robin Roberts.

After winning Cleveland’s first major league title in over 50 years, we’ve seen LeBron James‘ poignant speech at the ESPYs and his hilarious Instagram stories while on vacation. But in his first on-camera interview since winning the 2016 NBA finals, James opens up on Good Morning America about winning his latest rings, resigning with the Cavaliers, and his charity.

On ending the city’s sports drought, James, 31, says, “To be able to end our drought, to be able to uplift so many people… it was awesome.”

Recently, he just became the highest-paid player in the NBA, after inking a three-year $100 million deal,  but he’s just happy to be staying in his hometown.

It feels so good to be back with my hometown team and just commit for another three years on continuing to build excellence on the court and off the floor. It’s a good time for my family, a good time for Cavaliers fans, and everyone else that’s a part of it,” the father of three says.

Despite his success and wealth, James is still fighting to help others in Cleveland get the chance they deserve. Through his The LeBron James Foundation, he works to give back and recently started a partnership between his charity and the University of Akron to provide scholarships to kids from his program that graduate high school.

The champion understands just how important it is to invest in our youth.

What my foundation has been able to do has been unbelievable,” James tells host Robin Roberts. “Just to hit home, into our inner city, make sure our kids understand how important they are to us long-term, because they’re our future. I don’t have all the answers. I know that. But what I do know is going back into our communities — it starts there.

LeBron James On How It Really Feels To Win A Title For Cleveland, His Charity, & More was originally published on theurbandaily.com

cleveland cavailers , lebron james , NBA Finals

