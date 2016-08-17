CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Autistic Fan Who Impersonated Michael Jordan Gets Call & Gifts From His Airness

Now we know Harrison is going to stay fresh on the court. And who wouldn't want to have Michael Jordan as a fan?

0 reads
Leave a comment

Michael Jordan's Playground Video

Just like Mike.

Months ago, a video surfaced on Twitter of a man named Jeffrey Harrison playing a game a pick-up basketball. He wore the entire 1990s Chicago Bulls getup and it instantly went viral. While he isn’t hitting fade-away jumpers like his idol Michael Jordan, his outfit was always on point.

Well, word must’ve got back to Jordan himself as he recently called Harrison and thanked him for being a huge fan and donning the outfit with pride. Aside from getting to speak to the NBA legend, Harrison also got a box full of Jordan sneakers and clothing.

Harrison opened his gifts to also find a personal message from his Airness.

“Continue to believe in yourself, play hard and always remember to enjoy the game,” Jordan wrote.

Idaho news station KREM 2 contacted Jordan’s manager following Harrison’s July 4 pickup game in Coeur d’Alene that showed him donning the classic MJ look: the matching white-and-red Bulls shorts and jersey, along with the calf sleeve and forearm sweatband.

Harrison, who is autistic, is unable to work and spends much of his time on the local basketball courts, perfecting his moves.

Now we know Harrison is going to stay fresh on the court. And who wouldn’t want to have Michael Jordan as a fan?

SOURCE: Esquire | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

MORE ON TUD:

Sam Perkins Says Bobby Knight Made Michael Jordan Cry During The 1984 Olympics

Michael Jordan Donates $5 Million To African-American Museum

Michael Jordan Breaks Silence On Police Brutality With Heartfelt Statement

Autistic Fan Who Impersonated Michael Jordan Gets Call & Gifts From His Airness was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Jeffrey Harrison , Michael Jordan

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 15 hours ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 15 hours ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 20 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 20 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close