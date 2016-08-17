The Robert Glasper Experiment is no stranger to the Grammy. The critically acclaimed group — comprised of Glasper, Mark Colenburg, Casey Benjamin, and Derrick Hodge — has been nominated for multiple Grammy awards. In 2013, they took home the award for Best R&B Album (Black Radio).

After paying homage to Miles Davis and playing with Herbie Hancock at the 2016 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival, Glasper and The Experiment are gearing up to release ArtScience, and it sounds like they may have another award on their hands.

“Find You” was written by all four members and addresses social injustice through sonic ebbs, flows, and crescendos. Toward the end of the track, Glasper’s son, Riley, can be heard passionately stating: “It’s not fair! We should let other people live! … Let’s try to make the police better … like real police that help. No gun shooting!”

“He’s speaking his mind,” Glasper explained to Okayplayer. “He was five and the Michael Brown case came on the news and he started going off.”

“Find You” comes along with the announcement of ArtScience‘s release show, which will take place at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City on October 3.

Be sure to mark your calendars.

Listen to the powerful track above.

SOURCE: YouTube, Okayplayer | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

The Robert Glasper Experiment Returns With “Find You” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: