CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

The Robert Glasper Experiment Returns With “Find You” (NEW MUSIC)

"Find You" comes along with the announcement of ArtScience's release show, which will take place at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City on October 3.

0 reads
Leave a comment

The Robert Glasper Experiment is no stranger to the Grammy. The critically acclaimed group — comprised of Glasper, Mark Colenburg, Casey Benjamin, and Derrick Hodge — has been nominated for multiple Grammy awards. In 2013, they took home the award for Best R&B Album (Black Radio).

After paying homage to Miles Davis and playing with Herbie Hancock at the 2016 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival, Glasper and The Experiment are gearing up to release ArtScience, and it sounds like they may have another award on their hands.

“Find You” was written by all four members and addresses social injustice through sonic ebbs, flows, and crescendos. Toward the end of the track, Glasper’s son, Riley, can be heard passionately stating: “It’s not fair! We should let other people live! … Let’s try to make the police better … like real police that help. No gun shooting!”

“He’s speaking his mind,” Glasper explained to Okayplayer. “He was five and the Michael Brown case came on the news and he started going off.”

“Find You” comes along with the announcement of ArtScience‘s release show, which will take place at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City on October 3.

Be sure to mark your calendars.

Listen to the powerful track above.

SOURCE: YouTube, Okayplayer | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

The Robert Glasper Experiment Returns With “Find You” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Robert Glasper , The Robert Glasper Experiment

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 15 hours ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 15 hours ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 20 hours ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 20 hours ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close