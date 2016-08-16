CLOSE
Bullied 13 Yr-old Staten Island Boy Commits Suicide, Leaves Heartfelt Note

In a sad story out of New York, a 13 yr-old Staten Island boy committed suicide after dealing with constant and unbearable bullying by fellow classmates.

Danny Fitzpatrick attended Holy Angels Catholic School in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn where he wrote a detailed letter on the bullying and the principal and teachers not doing anything after he sought their help before he took his life.

Danny was found hanging at home by his sister, he was days from turning 14 years old.

