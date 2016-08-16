CLOSE
James Harden Confronts Hilarious Heckler Who Accused Him Of Flopping

Now, this past weekend Harden was competing in a Drew League exhibition game in Los Angeles and, surprising to no one, he flopped.

James Harden catches a lot of flack.

Since Harden left Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant in Oklahoma City during the 2012-13 NBA season, he’s been the team leader on the Houston Rockets. Gone are the days where the 26-year-old was Durant’s shadow, and now that he’s in the spotlight, many of his mistakes have led to a lot of criticism.

Recently, he was oddly left out of the USA’s Olympic team, and he doesn’t seem to understand the concept of playing defense, plus his squad didn’t make it past the first round of the 2016 playoffs.

Now, this past weekend Harden was competing in a Drew League exhibition game in Los Angeles and, surprising to no one, he flopped. Harden has led the league in free-throw attempts three out of the past four years, likely due to exaggerating contact and making it to the line. A fan in the stands, who had obviously had enough of Harden’s antics, confronted him. Harden stops playing and goes over to the fan, who continues to heckle him before saying, “Be honest, man, we’re boy scouts.

Harden doesn’t really have much in the way of a rebuttal. But watching a heckler not back down from a 6-foot-5 NBA player is hilarious. Watch the video below:

SOURCE: UpRoxxx | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO CREDIT: YouTube

James Harden Confronts Hilarious Heckler Who Accused Him Of Flopping was originally published on theurbandaily.com

