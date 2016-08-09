Lauryn Hill Sends Heartfelt Thank You To Nas & DJ Khaled For Sampling Fugees

Coming off of his first No.1 album in the country with Major Key, it looks like DJ Khaled has something else to celebrate.

When news broke that not only would Nas have a track on Khaled’s album, but the instrumental would sample the Fugees‘ “Fu-Gee-La,” Twitter went into a frenzy. The track also let the world know that Nas’ latest album was finally done. Fans weren’t the only ones happy with the Fugees’ sample, as the often-quiet Lauryn Hill even praised Khaled for the nod.

“DJ Khaled, thank you for that acknowledgement, and thank you and Nas for blessing up the chune lol,” Lauryn wrote. “Fu-Gee-La was a special song for us. I have fond memories of us and Salaam Remi recording that song. My son, Zion, ironically laid his own thoughts down in a verse on this same song recently. There must be something in the air. May God bless your family and the arrival of your new child.”

Khaled was clearly moved by the message and posted to his own Instagram with the caption reading, “@ms_laurynhill wrote me back!!!!!!!!!!! Blessings to the Queen Ms Lauryn Hill. Send my luv to ZION .. ZION LET THAT CHUNE GO .. @ms_laurynhill thank u again!! BLESS UP🙏🏽 … @nas bless up 👑!!#MAJOR🔑”

Khaled’s got even another reason to celebrate because his record with Drake, “For Free,” is currently the No. 1 song in the country. Bless up.

