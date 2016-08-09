CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg Are Finally Teaming Up For A Cooking Show

0 reads
Leave a comment

Comedy Central Roast Of Justin Bieber - Show

Remember that one time Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart made mashed potatoes together?

And remember how badly everyone wanted them to get a cooking show after that?

Thanks to VH1, Martha & Snoop’s Dinner Party is now a thing, and it’s making its way to the network this fall, Variety reports.

“At our dinner party, we will exemplify America’s fascination with food, entertaining and celebrity,” Stewart said in a statement. Martha & Snoop’s Dinner Party will redesign the traditional food competition shows in a new, different and very funny way.”

Snoop added, “My homegirl Martha and I have a special bond that goes back. We’re gonna be cooking, drinking and having a good time with our exclusive friends. Can’t wait for you to see how we roll together!”

This won’t be the first time the two have graced a television screen together. They recently made an appearance on the reboot of ABC’s game show $100,000 Pyramid. They also sat side-by-side during Comedy Central’s Roast of Justin Bieber.

VH1 President Chris McCarthy is excited to bring the pair onto the network.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, two of pop culture’s biggest icons,” he said. “Good parties are filled with fun, food and unexpected guests. Wait til you see what happens at ‘Martha and Snoop’s Dinner Party’; it will be unforgettable.”

We can’t wait to see what they have planned.

In the meantime, relive their classic mashed-potato moment below:

SOURCE: Variety, YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

BET Hip Hop Awards 2014 Red Carpet Presented By Sprite

Snoop Dogg Backs 'Uber For Weed' + 11 More Rappers With Multimillion-Dollar Business Empires

12 photos Launch gallery

Snoop Dogg Backs 'Uber For Weed' + 11 More Rappers With Multimillion-Dollar Business Empires

Continue reading Snoop Dogg Backs ‘Uber For Weed’ + 11 More Rappers With Multimillion-Dollar Business Empires

Snoop Dogg Backs 'Uber For Weed' + 11 More Rappers With Multimillion-Dollar Business Empires

The hip-hop industry is one that's chock full of business-minded heads who've managed to transform it into a global powerhouse. A keen business sense is the secret ingredient to longevity in this industry: here   are 13 hip-hop artists who've got that aspect down to a science.

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg Are Finally Teaming Up For A Cooking Show was originally published on theurbandaily.com

martha stewart , snoop dogg

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 43 mins ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 2 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 11 hours ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 16 hours ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 17 hours ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 19 hours ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 19 hours ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 20 hours ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 20 hours ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 20 hours ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 22 hours ago
07.30.19
10 items
Christina Milian Announces She’s Pregnant By Boyfriend Matt…
 22 hours ago
07.30.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 22 hours ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 24 hours ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close