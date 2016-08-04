Russell Westbrook To Sign $85 Million Contract Extension With OKC Thunder

There’s a new king in Oklahoma City.

With Kevin Durant joining the Golden State Warriors, Russell Westbrook will no longer share the spotlight and will reportedly sign a huge extension deal with OKC.

Yahoo! Sports columnist Adrian Wojnarowski reports Russell will sign a three-year, $85 million contract extension with the Thunder that’ll tack on extra salary this year and add two additional years on his deal, including a player option for 2018-19.

Sources: Russell Westbrook is flying to Oklahoma City on Thursday morning, planning to sign a three-year, $85M-plus contract renegotiation. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) August 4, 2016

Sources: Thunder will likely hold a news conference on Thursday with Westbrook, owner Clay Bennett, GM Sam Presti and coach Billy Donovan. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) August 4, 2016

This is great news for any Thunder fan who feared the newfound organization would simply implode after losing Kevin.

While Russell hasn’t given us a thought-provoking response on his partner leaving, his forced laugh says it all. He’s ready to win.

Russ with the euro-step 😂 (via Aijalon O SogMfe/Facebook) https://t.co/ms4vqZqDRO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 29, 2016

Congrats, Russ, you may have just made KD the most hated man in the NBA by deciding to stick around.

