Russell Westbrook To Sign $85 Million Contract Extension With OKC Thunder

There's a new king in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors - Game Seven

With Kevin Durant joining the Golden State WarriorsRussell Westbrook will no longer share the spotlight and will reportedly sign a huge extension deal with OKC.

Yahoo! Sports columnist Adrian Wojnarowski reports Russell will sign a three-year, $85 million contract extension with the Thunder that’ll tack on extra salary this year and add two additional years on his deal, including a player option for 2018-19.

This is great news for any Thunder fan who feared the newfound organization would simply implode after losing Kevin.

While Russell hasn’t given us a thought-provoking response on his partner leaving, his forced laugh says it all. He’s ready to win.

Congrats, Russ, you may have just made KD the most hated man in the NBA by deciding to stick around.

SOURCE: Yahoo Sports | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Russell Westbrook To Sign $85 Million Contract Extension With OKC Thunder was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Kevin Durant , Russell westbrook

