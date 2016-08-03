5 Songs To Put Into Rotation This Week

Lil Yachty feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR – “Buzzin’”

Lil Yachty‘s on a roll. “Buzzin,” which premiered on OVOSOUND Radio on Saturday (July 30), comes just one month after the release of Summer Songs 2. “Took you straight out the hood,” Yachty raps on the hook. “Took you out the mud / Just because / You a young hustler, I love how you get it / Go get it.” PARTYNEXTDOOR also makes an appearance, and the timing is perfect — his upcoming P3 drops on August 12.

Mac Miller feat. Anderson .Paak – “Dang!”

“I can’t keep on losing you,” .Paak croons on the hook of this infectious breakup jam. In “Dang!,” his relationship is constantly on the rocks over the pettiest situations, and he’s just ready for things to be all right again.

The track serves as the first single from Mac Miller‘s upcoming The Divine Feminine, which is slated for a September 2016 release. Miller recently sat down with Zane Lowe and explained the inspiration behind the album title. “It was actually a concept that was told to me about just the energy of the world being a female energy, the energy of the planet,” he said, “and just kind of like how that mirrors the soul of a woman, and you know, like Mother Earth and falling in love with the universe.”

Toro y Moi – “Grown Up Calls” (Live Version)

Toro y Moi: Live from Trona was filmed in the Trona Pinnacles just hours outside of Los Angeles. It’s both an album and a concert movie, filmed in a single shot and over the course of a single day. “When I look at a well-designed chair or like an album that still stands today, I listen to what it is that’s transcending all of these things,” he explained to WWD. “Timelessness and what makes things last. That’s the main inspiration [for the project].”

The Trona version of “Grown Up Calls” — which first appeared on 2013’s Anything In Return — is everything we loved about the original track and more. Stream the song below, then head to his site for the album trailer.

Iman Europe – “The Devil Be Tryin’”

Iman Europe‘s Caterpillar EP saw significant success following its release in 2015. While the L.A. native puts finishing touches on her upcoming followup, Cocoon, she gifts listeners with “The Devil Be Tryin,” a languid slow-burner in which Europe details what it’s like to grapple with life’s demons.

Quavo feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR – “Cuffed Up”

Migos representative Quavo is starting cuffing season early. His brand new track, “Cuffed Up,” was produced by Murda Beatz, who also premiered the song on Saturday’s installment on OVOSOUND Radio. PARTYNEXTDOOR makes yet another appearance, giving us a taste of what to expect when his album drops later this month.

SOURCE: Soundcloud, Rolling Stone, WWD | PHOTO CREDIT: Brandon Douglas

