Johnny Manziel Is Reportedly Done Being Sober Already

Even with the drinking rumors floating around, he says he wants to play for the Dallas Cowboys.

Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

So, on July 1 Johnny Manziel promised he’d get sober. Fast forward to August 3 and it seems as though the 23-year-old has already fallen off the wagon.

On Friday, the former Browns QB was seen leaving the Nice Guy in L.A., Page Six reports.

A source said, “He was with a group of five and stayed for 25 minutes. He had a ginger shot — a specialty drink with whiskey. And downed a rum and Coke.”

Despite being committed to not drinking, that hasn’t stopped Johnny from partying it up. TMZ recently caught up with him and he claims he still wants to come back to the NFL.

When Page Six reached out to Johnny’s attorney for a comment he wasn’t too worried. “If you are running a story on [his drinking], that’s pretty incredible,” he responded. “That’s the dumbest story I think I have ever heard, but you all are certainly welcome to it.”

Even with the drinking rumors floating around, Money Manziel says he wants to play for the Dallas Cowboys. With the guidance of current Dallas QB Tony Romo, who actually isn’t fat, Johnny could potentially fit in well.

SOURCE: Page Six | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO CREDIT: YouTube

Johnny Manziel Is Reportedly Done Being Sober Already was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Dallas Cowboys , Johnny Manziel , NFL

