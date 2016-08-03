CLOSE
After Winning 3 Championships, LeBron James Reveals His Only Motivation

While at a Nike basketball camp he was asked what motivates him, and after rambling about going as far as possible and the immense amount of support he has from his family, the champ finally answers the question honestly.

Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade and Rally

Its been a great few weeks for LeBron James. He won Cleveland’s first sports title in 52 years and opted out of playing in the Olympics. So for the first time in a while he’s able to relax.

But relaxing for Bron Bron is still a bit crazed as he’s been getting up at 5 a.m. to begin his workouts. With the Golden State Warriors recently becoming a super team with the addition of Kevin Durant, the father of three is admittedly going harder than usual in the gym.

But that’s not the motivation that pushes him to go further and win another title for his city. The motivation is all thanks to His Airness, Michael Jordan.

While at a Nike basketball camp he was asked what motivates him, and after rambling about going as far as possible and the immense amount of support he has from his family, LeBron, 31, finally answers the question honestly, saying, “My motivation is this ghost I’m chasing. The ghost played in Chicago.”

Michael owns three more rings than LeBron, but it’s clear he’s got plans to keep chasing that ghost.

SOURCE: Sports Illustrated | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

