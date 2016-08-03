Chief Durham: We Can Make Every Day National Night Out in RVA

The 33rd annual “National Night Out” was a huge success with over 80 parties across the city of Richmond.

Miss Community Clovia and the Richmond Police Department rolled out by police caravan visiting more than a dozen cookouts and pool parties across the city of Richmond. It was the people and police together. We should be united as one, after all, who does not want to feel safe in their communities? The police need to know the people they are serving and protecting and vice versa.

Richmond City Police Chief Alfred Durham said, ‘everyday should be National Night Out in the city to prevent crime and violence.” Thank you Chief Durham, the RPD Community Cares Unit and Richmond Mayor Dwight C. Jones for allowing me to join you for more than eight years now.