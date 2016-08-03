50 Cent & The Game Squash Their Beef At A Strip Club

What better way to end a decade-long beef than in a room full of strippers?

That was the case for 50 Cent and The Game, who’ve had problems since 2005 when Game was signed to G-Unit. The former rivals were spotted hanging out Monday night at Ace of Diamonds in LA.

The Game shows up to Ace of Diamonds (in LA) where 50 Cent was hosting a party at a club.pic.twitter.com/3NrsAmRHCS — Márquez (@MxPreeminence) August 2, 2016

Both rappers were all smiles in VIP while 50 made it rain on the ladies, and Game grabbed the mic to reveal that they’ve buried the 12-year-old hatchet. Back in March, The Game even took to IG to praise 50 and his Effen Vodka.

Times have totally changed.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

