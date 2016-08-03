0 reads Leave a comment
What better way to end a decade-long beef than in a room full of strippers?
That was the case for 50 Cent and The Game, who’ve had problems since 2005 when Game was signed to G-Unit. The former rivals were spotted hanging out Monday night at Ace of Diamonds in LA.
Both rappers were all smiles in VIP while 50 made it rain on the ladies, and Game grabbed the mic to reveal that they’ve buried the 12-year-old hatchet. Back in March, The Game even took to IG to praise 50 and his Effen Vodka.
Times have totally changed.
SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter
50 Cent & The Game Squash Their Beef At A Strip Club
