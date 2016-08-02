CLOSE
News One
Home

Carmelo Anthony Apologizes To Vanessa Carlton For Being Grumpy & Admits He Loves ‘White Chicks’

After Monday night's game against Nigeria, the New York Knick spoke to the media about how terrible Jimmy's playlist is and jokingly apologized to the singer.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Carmelo Anthony

It turns out actor Terry Crews isn’t the only dude who loves Vanessa Carlton‘s song “A Thousand Miles.”

While Team USA was on their way to Rio de Janeiro to ball out and hopefully bring back the gold medals, Snapchat was the social media platform that continued to capture epic moments.

First, Draymond Green showed the world he didn’t know how Snapchat works, and now Carmelo Anthony has revealed he’s not a fan of karaoke.

Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan was snapchatting while on a flight with the rest of the team singing the 2001 smash hit “A Thousand Miles.” Everyone from Jimmy Butler to Kyrie Irving was yelling the lyrics but as the camera panned over to Melo he looked grumpy and jet-lagged and refused to even crack a smile for the camera.

After Monday night’s game against Nigeria, the New York Knick spoke to the media about how terrible Jimmy’s playlist is and jokingly apologized to Vanessa.

Of course, Vanessa responded back, noting that the team didn’t sound bad at all.

SOURCE: ESPN | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

SEE MORE:

Watch LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, & Chris Paul Open The 2016 ESPYS With A Powerful Message

Carmelo Anthony Celebrates His 32nd Birthday In Serious NYC Style

Adorable Kid Runs On Court During Knicks Game To Give Carmelo Anthony A Hug

Carmelo Anthony Apologizes To Vanessa Carlton For Being Grumpy & Admits He Loves ‘White Chicks’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Carmelo Anthony , Jimmy Butler , Kyrie Irving , Vanessa Carlton

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 1 hour ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 2 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 3 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 13 hours ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 18 hours ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 19 hours ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 21 hours ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 21 hours ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 22 hours ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 22 hours ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 22 hours ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 23 hours ago
07.30.19
10 items
Christina Milian Announces She’s Pregnant By Boyfriend Matt…
 24 hours ago
07.30.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 24 hours ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close