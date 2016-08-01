Amar’e Stoudemire Reportedly Taking His Talents To Israel

A week after retiring from the NBA as a New York Knick, Amar’e Stoudemire is taking his talents to Israel.

ESPN‘s Marc Stein revealed on Twitter that Amar’e is expected to announce he’s signed a contract with Hapoel Jerusalem B.C. on Monday.

Basketball officials in Israel tell @espn they expect Amar'e Stoudemire to announce Monday that he'll play next season for Hapoel Jerusalem. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) July 31, 2016

While Stat’s skills are no longer wanted in the NBA, the 33-year-old’s still got a lot left in the tank and will surely be dominant with any club he joins. During his last season in the league he averaged 18.9 points.

Amar’e is really okay with his decision to leave the USA’s league. “I’m at peace with it because I gave everything that I had. It took a while. The game is such a beautiful game. I was truly in love with it but there were no teams who needed my position,” he told the Arizona Republic.

He could’ve been hinting at the 2010 move, which is when he visited Jerusalem and called himself “culturally Jewish.”

