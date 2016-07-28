Watch Team USA’s Basketball Team Win A Clutch Game Of Taboo

Kyrie Irving really is clutch all the time.

During Team USA’s media run, Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins, and NBA Champ Kyrie played a game of Taboo against three of GQ‘s editors.

While the GQ staffers obviously have a way with words, they stood no chance against the NBA’s elite. Clearly their competitive nature doesn’t stop during the off-season. Like the finals, Kyrie stepped in during the time of need and DeMarcus was on a roll. They’re clearly used to being under the pressure of a dwindling clock.

Some of the correct answers included “Big Bang” which somehow called for a Notorious B.I.G. reference, and “Pipe” which offered the classic and hilarious J.R. Smith reference.

In the end, Team USA edges out Team GQ in a 7-6 win. Hopefully they do the same at the Olympics in Rio.

Watch the video up top.

VIDEO CREDIT: YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

