The trial against the officers accused in the death of Freddie Gray has come to an end much to the disappointment of the community after state prosecutors dropped all charges against the remaining three Baltimore police officers Wednesday morning.

Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Michael Schatzow made the announcement that they’re dropping their charges against Garrett Miller, William G. Porter, and Sgt. Alicia White during a hearing this morning, according to The Baltimore Sun.

The announcement came on the day that was supposed to mark the beginning of Officer Miller’s trial.

The decision comes after State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s uphill battle to find the six officers criminally accountable for Gray’s death.

Porter, who was set to retire in September, was acquitted of charges in December after a mistrial. Officer Edward Nero, Caesar Goodson, and Lt. Brian Rice were acquitted of charges by bench trial.

Gray suffered life-threatening injuries while being transported in a police van after being arrested for allegedly carrying a weapon. He later died from spinal cord injuries.

All of the officers have pleaded not guilty.

Mosby is set to give a press conference on the decision later today.

SOURCE: The Baltimore Sun | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Baltimore Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Remaining Officers In Freddie Gray Trial was originally published on hellobeautiful.com