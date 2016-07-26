CLOSE
Flotus Delivers DNC Speech From A Mom’s Heart, Not Politician [VIDEO]

They were men and women of strength and courage who pressed through slavery to build the nation’s house. Yes, the slaves built that. Mrs. Obama said, “I wake up every morning in a house that was built by slaves. I watch my daughters, two beautiful intelligent young black women play with their dogs on the White House lawn.”

Miss Community’s daughter Kenya Sarai and niece Amirah Sarai will not take for granted that they can become President of the United States #OurBabiesRock #BeautifulBlackDaughters

As a mother, I felt First Lady Michelle Obama’s heart through her expressions of love for her two beautiful black daughters, America’s children and Hillary Clinton. She delivered the best speech at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia last night. The DNC will run through Thursday ending with Hillary Clinton’s speech. Clinton makes history by becoming the first woman in U.S. history to receive a major political party’s presidential nomination. The expected nod takes place this evening during a roll call vote of the states. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine is expected to be confirmed as the party’s vice presidential nominee.

