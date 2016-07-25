CLOSE
Ryan Coogler And Ava DuVernay Release Powerful New Video Series Remembering Victims Of Police Brutality

Common, David Oyelowo and more stars participated.

Ryan CooglerAva DuVernayCommonDavid Oyelowo, and more get together for a powerful video series remembering the lives lost in police brutality.

The series of autobiographical videos created by black actors and directors highlights what their lives would’ve been had they encountered police brutality at a young age. “[My career wouldn’t] have been possible if, when I was 12 years old … [I] was shot and killed by police on the spot, before I even had a chance to put my hands up, like Tamir Rice,” Coogler says in the video.

In one clip, Ava DuVernay pays tribute to Tanisha Anderson, who was severely tazed by the cops and left to die. In another clip, David Oyelowo remembers Freddie Gray Jr., who died due to a severe spinal injury.

Watch both videos above and let us know what you think.

Ryan Coogler And Ava DuVernay Release Powerful New Video Series Remembering Victims Of Police Brutality was originally published on globalgrind.com

