All Eyez On Me: Kevin Durant Gets A Huge Tupac Tattoo On His Leg

And find out who his favorite rapper is.

BASKET-TPE-US-NBA

All eyez on Kevin Durant.

Since taking his talents to the West Coast, it looks like the Golden State Warriors star is fully embracing the California lifestyle, because he just got a huge tattoo of Tupac on his leg.

The media caught a glimpse of KD’s latest piece of art while he was practicing with Team USA for the Olympics in Las Vegas.

View this post on Instagram

Kevin Durant's new tattoo #2PacForever

A post shared by ThompsonScribe (@thompsonscribe) on

When asked about the new ink he admitted Biggie is his favorite rapper, but the way ‘Pac saw the world at such a young age is what truly impressed him.

“To be so young and say the things he said,” Kevin explained to Marcus Thompson of the Bay Area News Group. “Who is thinking like that at that age?”

The late rapper was just 25 years old when he was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, where Kevin, 27, has spent much of the past two weeks training.

It’s pretty clear Kevin is a huge hip-hop fan because under the Tupac tattoo is the Wu-Tang Clan symbol.

With the Wu tattoo, it’s clear the Maryland native still reps for the East Coast.

Peep the video below of Kevin talking about all the times rappers shouted him out in songs.

