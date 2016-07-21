John Legend Had The Best Response To Melania Trump’s Plagiarism

It’s been quite a week in the world of media.

First, Kim Kardashian dragged Taylor Swift to social media hell after Tay claimed not to have known about Kanye‘s “Famous” line in which he references her. Then, during Monday night’s RNC opening speeches, Melania Trump seemingly “borrowed” part of her monologue from one Michelle Obama gave at the 2008 DNC.

Coincidence? The public says absolutely not, but RNC chief strategist Sean Spicer seems to believe that Melania simply “used common phrases used by Kid Rock, John Legend, Public Enemy, Akon, and House of Pain,” according to Bustle.

Meanwhile, Taylor wants no part in the “Famous” drama, taking to Instagram to express her desire “to be excluded from this narrative.”

Enter John Legend‘s epic shade.

Following Spicer’s suggestion that Melania referenced common phrases used by the singer, he took to Twitter to exclude himself in a similar fashion by tweeting, “I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative.”

I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative https://t.co/I46VtY2CXI — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 19, 2016

And in case you missed it, journalist Jarrett Hill voiced some insight as to the actual source of Melania’s “American values” speech.

Welp.

