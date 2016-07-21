CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

John Legend Had The Best Response To Melania Trump’s Plagiarism

John Legend

It’s been quite a week in the world of media.

First, Kim Kardashian dragged Taylor Swift to social media hell after Tay claimed not to have known about Kanye‘s “Famous” line in which he references her. Then, during Monday night’s RNC opening speeches, Melania Trump seemingly “borrowed” part of her monologue from one Michelle Obama gave at the 2008 DNC.

Coincidence? The public says absolutely not, but RNC chief strategist Sean Spicer seems to believe that Melania simply “used common phrases used by Kid Rock, John Legend, Public Enemy, Akon, and House of Pain,” according to Bustle.

Meanwhile, Taylor wants no part in the “Famous” drama, taking to Instagram to express her desire “to be excluded from this narrative.”

 

Enter John Legend‘s epic shade.

Following Spicer’s suggestion that Melania referenced common phrases used by the singer, he took to Twitter to exclude himself in a similar fashion by tweeting, “I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative.”

And in case you missed it, journalist Jarrett Hill voiced some insight as to the actual source of Melania’s “American values” speech.

Welp.

SOURCE: Bustle | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

John Legend Had The Best Response To Melania Trump’s Plagiarism was originally published on theurbandaily.com

John Legend , Melania Trump

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 4 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 5 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 6 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 16 hours ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 21 hours ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 22 hours ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 24 hours ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
10 items
Christina Milian Announces She’s Pregnant By Boyfriend Matt…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close