Despite claiming he’d clean up his act, it looks like Johnny Manziel may have hit another speed bump.

The troubled quarterback got into a fist fight during a friend’s wedding this weekend in Hawaii, according to TMZ. Sources told the site the 23-year-old and the other man had been at odds for a while and things began to turn sour after Friday night’s rehearsal dinner at the Four Seasons.

Johnny allegedly punched him in the face and needed to have a few fingers bandaged but was otherwise unharmed. In an effort to smooth things over, Johnny sent a bottle of champagne to the guy the next day with a note that read, “Truly apologize. Should have never done that. Know this won’t make it better, but hope it starts the day off alright.”

Johnny has been on a road to redemption as of late, trying to revive his mediocre two-year NFL career. A few days ago he posted a video to Instagram in which he captioned, “You all write about a day in my life and what goes on … here it is. No secrets, no hiding, I’m not what you read about. I’ll be back … In time. It can’t end like this … it won’t.”

Johnny pledged to get sober starting July 1 and has been suspended for the first four games of next season because he violated the league’s substance abuse policy.

SOURCE: NBC Sports, TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

SEE MORE:

Johnny Manziel Accused Of Punching Man At Vegas Club

Johnny Manziel Indicted On Assault Charges In Domestic Violence Case

Another L: Nike Terminated Its Contract With Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel Allegedly Punched Someone While At A Friend’s Wedding was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: