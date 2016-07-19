CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

The Power Season 3 Soundtrack Is Here! Start Streaming Now

'Power' Season Two Series Premiere - Arrivals

Power, the popular STARZ crime drama executively produced by 50 Cent, is back for its third season. And while James St. Patrick (played by Omari Hardwick) tries to navigate the streets while pursuing his dream of running the best nightclub in New York City, it’s also that killer soundtrack that keeps viewers on lock week after week.

As expected, this season’s soundtrack includes hard-hitting hip-hop mixed with alternative and Latin music. Check out all the music from Power Season 3 so far, and check back each week to catch new tracks from each episode.

You can stream the Power Season 3 soundtrack via Spotify right here.

 

SOURCE: Spotify | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

 

SEE MORE ON TUD:

‘Power’ Favorites Tommy & Holly Talk About Their On-Screen Relationship With Ghost & The Importance Of The Show’s Music [EXCLUSIVE]

Naturi Naughton On What She And Her “Power” Character Have In Common [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Power Struggle: 50 Cent Is Being Sued For Allegedly Stealing Show Concept

The ‘Power’ Season 2 Soundtrack Is Fire… Listen To Every Track From Every Episode

Power season 2

'Power' Fans Went In With These Hilarious Season 2 Memes

8 photos Launch gallery

'Power' Fans Went In With These Hilarious Season 2 Memes

Continue reading ‘Power’ Fans Went In With These Hilarious Season 2 Memes

'Power' Fans Went In With These Hilarious Season 2 Memes

This season of Power has been amazing. Check out the most hilarious memes from season 2. We promise they'll have you rolling.

The Power Season 3 Soundtrack Is Here! Start Streaming Now was originally published on theurbandaily.com

power , Power Season 3 , Power Soundtrack

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 5 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 6 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 7 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 17 hours ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 22 hours ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 22 hours ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
10 items
Christina Milian Announces She’s Pregnant By Boyfriend Matt…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close