ESPY Awards 2016: The Night’s Big Winners

The 2016 ESPYS are over, but the show was full of heart-wrenching and hilarious moments. In between the stories of tragedy and triumph were the awards given to the sports elite. Some of the night’s biggest winners were LeBron James, who won the Best Male Athlete Award, and Steph Curry, who won the Best Record-Breaking Performance for the 402 regular season three-pointers, which shattered the single-season record Steph had set for himself the previous season. The Golden State Warriors star also had the most winningest season in NBA history.
Check out the full list of all the night’s winners below:
Best Record-Breaking Performance: Stephen Curry
Best Breakthrough Athlete: Jake Arrieta
Best Play: Aaron Rodgers to Richard Rodgers
Best Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Best Female Athlete: Breanna Stewart
Best Male Athlete: LeBron James
Best Championship Performance: LeBron James
Best Game: NBA Finals Game 7
Best NBA Player: LeBron James
Best MLB Player: Bryce Harper
Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Jamie Anderson
Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Ryan Dungey
Best Jockey: Mario Gutierrez
Best Bowler: Jason Belmonte
Best Female College Athlete: Breanna Stewart
Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Tatyana McFadden
Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Richard Browne
Best Upset: Holly Holm over Ronda Rousey
Best Coach: Tyronn Lue
Best International Athlete: Cristiano Ronaldo
Best Fighter: Conor McGregor
Best NFL Player: Cam Newton
Best NHL Player: Sidney Crosby
Best WNBA Player: Maya Moore
Best Male College Athlete: Buddy Hield
Best Driver: Kyle Busch
Best Male Golfer: Jordan Spieth
Best Female Golfer: Lydia Ko
Best Male Tennis Player: Novak Djokovic
Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams
Best MLS Player: Sebastian Giovinco
SPECIAL AWARDS
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Craig Sager
Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Zaevion Dobson
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Sergeant Elizabeth Marks
Best Moment: Cleveland wins first title in 52 years
Best Comeback Athlete: Eric Berry
Icon Award: Kobe Bryant, Peyton Manning, and Abby Wambach
SOURCE: ESPN | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty
