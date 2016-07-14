CLOSE
ESPY Awards 2016: The Night’s Big Winners

Check out the full list of all the night's winners.

The 2016 ESPYS - Show

The 2016 ESPYS are over, but the show was full of heart-wrenching and hilarious moments. In between the stories of tragedy and triumph were the awards given to the sports elite. Some of the night’s biggest winners were LeBron James, who won the Best Male Athlete Award, and Steph Curry, who won the Best Record-Breaking Performance for the 402 regular season three-pointers, which shattered the single-season record Steph had set for himself the previous season. The Golden State Warriors star also had the most winningest season in NBA history.

Check out the full list of all the night’s winners below:

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Stephen Curry

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Jake Arrieta

Best Play: Aaron Rodgers to Richard Rodgers

Best Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

Best Female Athlete: Breanna Stewart

Best Male Athlete: LeBron James

Best Championship Performance: LeBron James

Best Game: NBA Finals Game 7

Best NBA Player: LeBron James

Best MLB Player: Bryce Harper

Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Jamie Anderson

Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Ryan Dungey

Best Jockey: Mario Gutierrez

Best Bowler: Jason Belmonte

Best Female College Athlete: Breanna Stewart

Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Tatyana McFadden

Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Richard Browne

Best Upset: Holly Holm over Ronda Rousey

Best Coach: Tyronn Lue

Best International Athlete: Cristiano Ronaldo

Best Fighter: Conor McGregor

Best NFL Player: Cam Newton

Best NHL Player: Sidney Crosby

Best WNBA Player: Maya Moore

Best Male College Athlete: Buddy Hield

Best Driver: Kyle Busch

Best Male Golfer: Jordan Spieth

Best Female Golfer: Lydia Ko

Best Male Tennis Player: Novak Djokovic

Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams

Best MLS Player: Sebastian Giovinco

SPECIAL AWARDS

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Craig Sager

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Zaevion Dobson

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Sergeant Elizabeth Marks

Best Moment: Cleveland wins first title in 52 years

Best Comeback Athlete: Eric Berry

Icon Award: Kobe Bryant, Peyton Manning, and Abby Wambach

SOURCE: ESPN

 

Shaq Travels To Cuba As America’s Sports Diplomat

ESPYS’ Highest Honor Goes To Teen Who Died Shielding Friends From Gunfire

Craig Sager to Receive Jimmy V Award For Perseverance At 2016 ESPYs

ESPY Awards 2016: The Night’s Big Winners was originally published on theurbandaily.com

