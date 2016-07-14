If you know anything about Kanye West, you know that he was (and probably still is) a complete mama’s boy.

The rapper often shouts out his deceased mom, Donda, whether by rocking a T-shirt with her face on it or screaming her name aloud on a song.

The dad of two took to Twitter today to wish his mom a happy birthday, tweeting:

NORI ASKED IF THE AIRPLANE COULD TAKE HER TO HEAVEN TO SEE YOU FOR YOUR BIRTHDAY, I LOVE YOU MOM pic.twitter.com/4W9htygzXg — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 13, 2016

Just last year, Kanye revealed that he still holds himself responsible for the loss of his beloved mother. When asked what he’s sacrificed to achieve this level of success, Ye’ emotionally answered, “My mom. If I had never moved to L.A. she’d be alive.”

Happy Birthday, Mrs. West.

Source: Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Kanye West Posts Touching Tribute Tweet to His Mother on Her Birthday was originally published on theurbandaily.com