Kanye West Posts Touching Tribute Tweet to His Mother on Her Birthday

Donda West Signs Copies of Her New Book, 'Raising Kanye' - June 6, 2007

Source: Brian Ach / Getty

If you know anything about Kanye West, you know that he was (and probably still is) a complete mama’s boy.

The rapper often shouts out his deceased mom, Donda, whether by rocking a T-shirt with her face on it or screaming her name aloud on a song.

The dad of two took to Twitter today to wish his mom a happy birthday, tweeting:

Just last year, Kanye revealed that he still holds himself responsible for the loss of his beloved mother. When asked what he’s sacrificed to achieve this level of success, Ye’ emotionally answered, “My mom. If I had never moved to L.A. she’d be alive.”

Happy Birthday, Mrs. West.

Source: Us Weekly  | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter 

Kanye West Posts Touching Tribute Tweet to His Mother on Her Birthday was originally published on theurbandaily.com

donda west , Kanye West , North West

