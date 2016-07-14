Tyrese, Tank, & Andra Day Stop By McDonald’s Bounce Brunch In New Orleans

This year’s ESSENCE Fest Weekend was one to remember. On July 2 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside, McDonald‘s held an invite-only #BounceBrunch event, and we’re still thinking about how lit it was.

R&B lotharios Tank and Tyrese headlined the event, with celebrities like Andra Day and BJ The Chicago Kid also making appearances. NOLA natives New Breed Brass Brand and Tank and The Bangas provided the audio backdrop, while the legendary DJ D-Nice provided upbeat intermissions between their sets.

Guests enjoyed an all-day breakfast menu that included breakfast sandwiches, french fries, parfaits, fresh fruit, and smoothies. Tyrese stepped in to help feed guests, later sharing with the crowd:

“Believe it or not, the first application I filled out for my first corporate job was McDonald’s. I am very inspired in my own way by the day-to-day hustle and focus and drive of all of you business owners, franchise owners, because y’all are the stars that are impacting our community in a major way.”

Reminisce with us and watch the recap below. Peep more photos from the event at Stuff Fly People Like.

