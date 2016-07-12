CLOSE
5 Songs To Put Into Rotation This Week

Our weekly selection of must-hear tunes, hand-picked and delivered — just for you.

TUD's 5 Tracks To Put Into Rotation

Miguel – “Come Through And Chill”

Miguel takes it back to 2008 with his latest single, “Come Through And Chill.” Produced by the illustrious Salaam Remi (Nas‘ “Made You Look,” The Fugees‘ “Fu-Gee-La”), the track finds Miguel doing what he does best, beckoning his subject of desire with every saccharine note.

 

Roy Woods – “Gwan Big Up Urself”

It’s hard not to picture ourselves swaying in the caribbean breeze when we hear Roy Woods‘ “Gwan Big Up Urself.” Apple Music editors are even calling his Waking at Dawn “the intoxicating, island-scented R&B of an OVO after-party.” We imagine this is what Drake was listening to during his stay in the DR.

 

ODIE – “Catch Up”

Toronto buzzmaker ODIE offers up a smooth listen with “Catch Up.” The track includes vocals by Bryce Aevry and production by UNITÉ. (Sidebar: You may recognize the sample from a certain track by The Roots.)

 

DMNEJU – “Used To Her”

DMNEJU (pronounced duh-MIN-uh-joo) are Solo Woods and Jake Sherman. We’re not sure if “Used To Her” comes from an upcoming project, but if it does, we can’t wait to hear it. The track gives us just another reason to be in love with Woods’ vocals. Oh, and if you didn’t know, he recently got a cosign from Meshell Ndegeocello, who plays bass on his song “Lightwalk.”

 

denitia and sene. – “olive.”

Brooklyn duo denitia and sene. tap Sly5thave for one of their most upbeat tracks to date. “Olive, soaking in your skin, floating through your drink / Such a dangerous mix to get involved with, but we can solve it,” they sing. A cool and breezy jam, it’s the perfect backdrop to the summer. Press play and get carried away.

Photos
