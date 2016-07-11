Draymond Green Arrested For Assault In Michigan

Steph Curry‘s muscle Draymond Green was arrested for assault on Sunday.

Police revealed to ESPN that Green was arrested at an East Lansing, Michigan, restaurant and the victim was a man.

“It was basically an altercation between two guys.There’s no injuries. He was released with a $200 bond on Sunday,” police said.

His arraignment is scheduled for July 20, and if convicted he could face up to 93 days in jail and a $500 fine.

The Warriors said in a statement:

“We are aware of news involving Draymond Green in Michigan over the weekend. At this point, we are collecting information and will have no further comment until we have a better understanding of the situation.”

The 26-year-old is known for being a bit of a hothead on the court, but no details regarding the altercation have been made at this time.

Green is a Saginaw native and went to Michigan State, so his presence in town is nothing new. Green is a huge force on Golden State‘s squad and many believe his suspension during Game 5 of the NBA Finals is what allowed the Cleveland Cavaliers to come back and win it all.

Green is set to join the rest of Team USA at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, next month.

