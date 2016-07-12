Days After Losing Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook Loses A Game Of One-On-One To A 7th Grader

As if losing Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors wasn’t enough, Russell Westbrook‘s post-season continues to get worse.

On Saturday at the NBA star’s training camp, a video was released of Westbrook playing a 7th grader named Kyle in a game of one-on-one, and surprisingly the kid won.

First to three wins, and it was time for the middle schooler to show and prove. Kyle somehow drives past Westbrook for a seemingly easy lay-up, but Westbrook takes a few strides before swatting the ball as soon as it leaves the kid’s hands.

The next possession is when Westbrook falls victim to somehow a few feet shorter than him. Instead of going for another lay-up, the kid pulls back and launches a three-pointer that goes in. His classmates go wild as Westbrook daps him up, because the game was all in good fun.

Hopefully this isn’t a preview of what we will see when Westbrook doesn’t have Durant by his side. Durant has said that he spoke to Westbrook about the big decision to join the Warriors and can understand why his old teammate would be angry.

With all the major moves happening during the offseason, the 2016-17 NBA season is going to be exciting to watch.

For now, enjoy all the videos from the athletes taking part in their summer training camps.

