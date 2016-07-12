CLOSE
News One
Home

Days After Losing Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook Loses A Game Of One-On-One To A 7th Grader

Hopefully this isn't a preview of what we will see when Westbrook doesn't have Durant by his side.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors - Game Seven

As if losing Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors wasn’t enough, Russell Westbrook‘s post-season continues to get worse.

On Saturday at the NBA star’s training camp, a video was released of Westbrook playing a 7th grader named Kyle in a game of one-on-one, and surprisingly the kid won.

First to three wins, and it was time for the middle schooler to show and prove. Kyle somehow drives past Westbrook for a seemingly easy lay-up, but Westbrook takes a few strides before swatting the ball as soon as it leaves the kid’s hands.

The next possession is when Westbrook falls victim to somehow a few feet shorter than him. Instead of going for another lay-up, the kid pulls back and launches a three-pointer that goes in. His classmates go wild as Westbrook daps him up, because the game was all in good fun.

Hopefully this isn’t a preview of what we will see when Westbrook doesn’t have Durant by his side. Durant has said that he spoke to Westbrook about the big decision to join the Warriors and can understand why his old teammate would be angry.

With all the major moves happening during the offseason, the 2016-17 NBA season is going to be exciting to watch.

For now, enjoy all the videos from the athletes taking part in their summer training camps.

SOURCE: FOX Sports | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

RELATED STORIES:

Marshawn Lynch Goes Beast Mode And Bodies A Kid At His Football Camp

BlackPlanet Confirms Kevin Durant’s Hilarious Old Profile Page Is Real

Ray Allen Considering Return To NBA To Join Warriors—Or Cavaliers

Days After Losing Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook Loses A Game Of One-On-One To A 7th Grader was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Kevin Durant , nba , Russell westbrook

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 13 mins ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 24 mins ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 7 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 8 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 9 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 18 hours ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 24 hours ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close