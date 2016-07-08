CLOSE
Issa Rae On Why Guys Should Watch ‘Insecure:’ “This Is Another Opportunity [For Men] To Get A Sense Of What [Women Are] Feeling”

LOS ANGELES, CA.  OCTOBER 9, 2012: Issa Rae poses for a portrait in the Los Angeles Times studio on

In case you’ve been under a rock, Issa Rae, star and creator of The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, has a new HBO series on the way.

Insecure, which is slated to premiere this fall, hilariously chronicles the friendship of Issa G (Issa Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) as they face everyday Black women problems. But what’s in it for the guys? Rae broke it down for us at ESSENCE Fest over the weekend, and we’re that much more excited to watch.

WHY MEN SHOULD TUNE IN:

“We’re telling diverse stories. It’s a show about women, but we’re telling a central, realistic, relatable story. Jay Ellis’ character and some of the men we portray — we made sure to make everyone three-dimensional — and so you’re gonna look at Jay’s character and you’re gonna feel for him. Some are gonna root for him and some [aren’t] like, ‘I know that guy and I know what you’re about,’ but there really is something for everyone in this show.”

WHAT THEY’LL TAKE AWAY:

“[Similar to HBO’s] Girls — there’s a large group of men who are watching that show to get inside women’s heads — this is another opportunity to get a sense of we’re feeling, not in a hit-on-your-head type of way, but this is a comedy and we’re aiming to make people laugh so hopefully [they] find the humor in the show as well.”

