Snoop Dogg Gives Kobe Bryant The Ultimate Retirement Gift

The rapper is known for his immaculate collection of cars and he decided to deck one out in Lakers colors and pass it on to the legend.

NBA Finals Game 1: Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers

What do you get someone who has everything? A Lakers-themed car, I guess.

Since Kobe Bryant retired he’s kept a pretty low profile, but the outpouring of respect and love from fans hasn’t stopped, and Snoop Dogg may have given him the best retirement gift yet.

Snoop is known for his immaculate collection of cars and he decided to deck one out in Lakers colors and pass it on to Kobe.

The rapper and California native has been a supporter of the basketball team for a while now and is always sitting court-side cheering on the “Black Mamba” while donning his jersey.

The hood of the convertible features Snoop in a jersey and Kobe alongside other legendary Lakers players like James Worthy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and, of course, Magic Johnson.

SOURCE: ESPN | IMAGE CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

Snoop Dogg Gives Kobe Bryant The Ultimate Retirement Gift was originally published on theurbandaily.com

