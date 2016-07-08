What do you get someone who has everything? A Lakers-themed car, I guess.

Since Kobe Bryant retired he’s kept a pretty low profile, but the outpouring of respect and love from fans hasn’t stopped, and Snoop Dogg may have given him the best retirement gift yet.

Snoop is known for his immaculate collection of cars and he decided to deck one out in Lakers colors and pass it on to Kobe.

The rapper and California native has been a supporter of the basketball team for a while now and is always sitting court-side cheering on the “Black Mamba” while donning his jersey.

The hood of the convertible features Snoop in a jersey and Kobe alongside other legendary Lakers players like James Worthy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and, of course, Magic Johnson.

SOURCE: ESPN | IMAGE CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

SEE MORE:

Kyrie Irving Remembers Challenging Kobe Bryant To A Game Of 1-On-1 For $50K

Kobe Bryant’s Retired But That Doesn’t Mean He’s Slowing Down

Snoop Dogg Gives Kobe Bryant The Ultimate Retirement Gift was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: