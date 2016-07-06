CLOSE
Ray Allen Considering Return To NBA To Join Warriors—Or Cavaliers

Now this just isn't fair.

2014 NBA Finals - Game Four

Now this just isn't fair.

Rumors began circulating late Monday night that Ray Allen, one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, is considering a comeback.

Sources told ESPN that Allen’s representatives have recently reached out to the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers about the possibility. No one is sure how serious Allen is about coming back, especially since the NBA vet is turning 41 later this month.

He last played with the Miami Heat in the 2013-14 season and even in his late 30s was able to average 9.6 points per game. Though that’s less than his 18.9-point average over his entire career, it proved age didn’t stop him from being a solid player.

One of his biggest moments on the Heat was when he scored a game-tying 3-pointer with 5.6 seconds left on the clock, which forced overtime and an eventual win for the team in Game 7.

Whether Allen joins the Cavs or the Warriors, it’d be a great move to have someone with that much knowledge and poise on their side of the bench. If the Warriors pick up another big name during the offseason, the 2016-17 series is theirs to win.

And hopefully his comeback will be more successful than Michael Jordan joining the Wizards.

SOURCE: ESPN | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Ray Allen Considering Return To NBA To Join Warriors—Or Cavaliers was originally published on theurbandaily.com

