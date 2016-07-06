CLOSE
News One
Home

‘Blade Runner’ Oscar Pistorius Sentenced To Six Years In Prison For Girlfriend’s Murder

He can be out in three years.

Pistorius trial in South Africa

Former Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius has been sentenced to six years in prison for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

The sentencing occurred Wednesday morning (July 6) in a South African courtroom. Pistorius, now known as “Blade Runner,” had previously been facing 15 years in prison, but Judge Thokozile Masipa knocked his bid down to six years, citing “substantial and compelling circumstances” surrounding the murder.

As the verdict was read, the 29-year-old appeared very stoic and emotionless.

The murder took place on Valentine’s Day in 2013 when he says he mistook the model for an intruder and shot her four times through a locked bathroom door.

Pistorius has already served one year in jail over his previously prescribed 15-year sentence. He will immediately be transferred to a prison in South Africa and will be eligible for parole in three years.

SOURCE: BBC | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

SEE MORE:

Bill Cosby Confesses To Drug-Fueled Sex With Teens In Explosive New Deposition; Judge Rules He Will Stand Trial

New Evidence In Murder Of Michael Jordan’s Father Could Reopen Trial

Actress Jokisha Brown Murdered In Atlanta Just Hours Before Her Birthday

‘Blade Runner’ Oscar Pistorius Sentenced To Six Years In Prison For Girlfriend’s Murder was originally published on theurbandaily.com

murder , olympics , Oscar Pistorius , Reeva Steenkamp

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 2 hours ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 2 hours ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 8 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 9 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 10 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 20 hours ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 1 day ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close