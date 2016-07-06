How Kevin Durant Was Convinced To Join The Golden State Warriors

Now that the dust has settled and the criticism has just begun, new details are beginning to emerge on Kevin Durant‘s move to the Golden State Warriors.

While sources have confirmed that Durant was pretty quiet during his meeting with the Warriors, the team’s core spoke up. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala were at the meeting in the Hamptons last Friday and Green had a few questions for the former Oklahoma City Thunder player.

“We asked him how many championships do you think we can win with the way the team is now? How many championships can you win without us? How many do you think we can win together?” Green told The Undefeated.

Durant is already nine years into his career and wasn’t sure how joining an established team would affect its chemistry and his playing style. Green was ensured Durant that any change would be minimal and for the better.

“We told him he didn’t have to change who he is. He doesn’t have to change how he plays. We will get him shots. If he shot 40 percent from 3-point line contested, how would he shoot wide open?” Green said.

With Steph being the leader of the team, he made sure he set the record straight with Durant. He texted him saying he doesn’t care who the face of the franchise is, or their rivalry with different sneaker endorsement brands. Steph says it’s all about strength in numbers.

Now, with the Golden State Warriors being the most stacked team in the west coast, it’s time for the dynasty to take over the league.

SOURCE: The Undefeated | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

