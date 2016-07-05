Kevin Durant Joins The Golden State Warriors & Lil B Lifts The Curse

What a day it has been for Kevin Durant. For starters, he decided to sign a 2-year $54 Million contract with the Golden State Warriors.

Kevin Durant will sign a two-year deal with the Warriors at $54.3 million, league sources say, with a Player Option for Year 2 — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) July 4, 2016

Next came the criticism for joining a team that he fought so hard against in the Western Conference finals this year. Much of the uproar is that he’ll be joining a team that isn’t his. A story that’s very reminiscent of what LeBron James did upon joining the Miami Heat in 2010.

However, Durant opted for a much less flashy way of making his decision by announcing the news with a heartfelt letter posted on the Players’ Tribune. Though he’s from Washington D.C., Durant acknowledges how much he has done for Oklahoma and vice versa.

ICYMI: Kevin Durant announced he's heading to the Bay Area. https://t.co/fA5ievVZwN — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) July 4, 2016

“It really pains me to know that I will disappoint so many people with this choice, but I believe I am doing what I feel is the right thing at this point in my life and my playing career. I will miss Oklahoma City, and the role I have had in building this remarkable team. I will forever cherish the relationships within the organization—the friends and teammates that I went to war with on the court for nine years, and all the fans and people of the community. They have always had my back unconditionally, and I cannot be more grateful for what they have meant to my family and to me,” he writes in the letter.

Now that he’s moving on from the Oklahoma City Thunder, Lil B has decided to remove that pesky curse that has been haunting him for several seasons.

"The BasedGod" wants to speak,As life unravels and superstars make decisions that change lifes, welcome home KD the curse is lifted – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) July 4, 2016

Not only is the curse lifted, but with Lil B being from California, he might even catch a few of Durant’s games.

